trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659472
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi G-20 Summit 2023: India hosts, Joe Biden eager to meet BOSS Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Although Joe Biden has come to attend the G-20 conference, but the eyes of the country are on the bilateral meeting between the two countries to be held by Biden with PM Modi... After reaching Delhi, Biden will meet PM Modi. ...And then there will be bilateral talks between the two countries. In this meeting... there will be discussion on further strengthening the global and strategic partnership. Also, bilateral cooperation on energy, trade and defense issues will be reviewed. It is also possible to discuss the accompanying visa system.
Follow Us

All Videos

Delhi G-20 Summit: When Sunak stepped on Indian soil
play icon4:15
Delhi G-20 Summit: When Sunak stepped on Indian soil
Britain's PM Rishi Sunak arrives in Delhi, grand welcome at the airport
play icon0:56
Britain's PM Rishi Sunak arrives in Delhi, grand welcome at the airport
Fumio Kishida in India: PM of Japan arrives in Delhi to attend G20
play icon0:52
Fumio Kishida in India: PM of Japan arrives in Delhi to attend G20
PM Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders today
play icon3:43
PM Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders today
Sheikh Hasina Arrives In India: PM of Bangladesh reached Delhi airport
play icon2:15
Sheikh Hasina Arrives In India: PM of Bangladesh reached Delhi airport

Trending Videos

Delhi G-20 Summit: When Sunak stepped on Indian soil
play icon4:15
Delhi G-20 Summit: When Sunak stepped on Indian soil
Britain's PM Rishi Sunak arrives in Delhi, grand welcome at the airport
play icon0:56
Britain's PM Rishi Sunak arrives in Delhi, grand welcome at the airport
Fumio Kishida in India: PM of Japan arrives in Delhi to attend G20
play icon0:52
Fumio Kishida in India: PM of Japan arrives in Delhi to attend G20
PM Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders today
play icon3:43
PM Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders today
Sheikh Hasina Arrives In India: PM of Bangladesh reached Delhi airport
play icon2:15
Sheikh Hasina Arrives In India: PM of Bangladesh reached Delhi airport
rishi sunak g20 india,Antonio Guterres,Joe Biden,rishi sunak in india,Sheikh Hasina,Fumio Kishida,g20 summit in delhi,g20 summit 2023 india,g20 summit india,india g20 summit,g20 summit in india,g20 summit new delhi,modi g20 summit,pm modi in g20 summit,G20 Summit Security,g20 summit 2023 in india,g20 delhi,g20 in delhi,pm modi g20 summit,g20 delhi 2023,delhi g20,G20,g20 summit in india 2023,g20 meeting in delhi,g20 summit delhi close,