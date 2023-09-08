trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659580
Delhi G-20 Summit: Sunak Reaches India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reached India. Rishi Sunak saluted with folded hands as soon as he stepped on the Indian soil. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwani Choubey spoke something in the ear of PM Rishi Sunak.
