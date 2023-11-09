trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686282
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Government big decision on Artificial Rain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The discussion regarding artificial rain has intensified. Big decision of Kejriwal government regarding artificial rain. If the Central Government cooperates, then the first artificial rain can be achieved in Delhi by 20th November. Kejriwal government's order to the Chief Secretary of Delhi that Delhi government's side should be presented in SC tomorrow.
Follow Us

All Videos

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Play Icon3:17
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
CM Yogi Adityanath: UP cabinet meet in Ayodhya
Play Icon34:1
CM Yogi Adityanath: UP cabinet meet in Ayodhya
Zee Manch: Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on PM Modi
Play Icon23:56
Zee Manch: Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on PM Modi
Taal Thok Ke: Will the party whose spokesperson is lagging behind win?
Play Icon5:12
Taal Thok Ke: Will the party whose spokesperson is lagging behind win?
Taal Thok Ke: KK Sharma said in anger..Why is the Congress spokesperson running away?
Play Icon8:24
Taal Thok Ke: KK Sharma said in anger..Why is the Congress spokesperson running away?

Trending Videos

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
play icon3:17
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
CM Yogi Adityanath: UP cabinet meet in Ayodhya
play icon34:1
CM Yogi Adityanath: UP cabinet meet in Ayodhya
Zee Manch: Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on PM Modi
play icon23:56
Zee Manch: Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on PM Modi
Taal Thok Ke: Will the party whose spokesperson is lagging behind win?
play icon5:12
Taal Thok Ke: Will the party whose spokesperson is lagging behind win?
Taal Thok Ke: KK Sharma said in anger..Why is the Congress spokesperson running away?
play icon8:24
Taal Thok Ke: KK Sharma said in anger..Why is the Congress spokesperson running away?
Artificial Rain,artificial rain in delhi,iit kanpur artificial rain,artificial rains delhi,artificial rain delhi ncr,artificial rain in india,Delhi air pollution,artificial rain iit kanpur,delhi ncr artificial rain video,artificial rain india,Artificial rains,Air pollution in Delhi,Delhi pollution,artificial rain video,artificial rain clouds,Pollution in Delhi,Delhi air quality,Delhi NCR air pollution,Air pollution Delhi,delhi pollution news,Delhi,Kejriwal,