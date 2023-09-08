trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659326
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Host G20 Summit: The arrival of guests has started!

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
G-20 Summit in Delhi: The process of arrival of guests for the G20 summit continues in Delhi today. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also come by this afternoon to participate in the summit. So in the evening American President Joe Biden will come to India.
Follow Us

All Videos

US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit
play icon1:8
US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
play icon1:35
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
play icon7:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
play icon7:22
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented
play icon1:18
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented

Trending Videos

US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit
play icon1:8
US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
play icon1:35
Message to the world from Delhi... BOSS Modi will give Guru Mantra of success
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
play icon7:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what things these zodiac signs should not do?
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
play icon7:22
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th September 2023
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented
play icon1:18
Delhi closed for 3 days? Control zone implemented
delhi metro in g20,k9 commando india,k9 dog training,k9 dog in india,k9 dog squad,G20 summit,G20 summit 2023,g20 summit 2022,modi g20 summit,g20 summit india,g20 summit delhi,pm modi g20 summit,g20 summit in india,g20 summit in delhi,g20 summit india 2023,g20 summit 2023 india,pm modi in g20 summit,g20 summit delhi close,g20 summit in india 2022,g 20 summit breaking news,india g20 summit host kashmir,g20 summit in india first time,G20 India,