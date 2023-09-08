trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659338
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi is illuminated in colours of the Tricolour as it prepares for the G20 Summit on September 07. New Delhi is gearing up to host the annual summit on September 9-10. India took the lead in the annual G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting by being the first to deliver a fully negotiated. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.
