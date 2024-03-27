Advertisement
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: No Immediate Relief For CM Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
High Court has reserved its decision on Kejriwal's release. Delhi High Court will hear tomorrow the PIL filed demanding the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post of CM. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan will hear this petition tomorrow.

