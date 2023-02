videoDetails

Delhi liquor scam: CBI explains Manish Sisodia’s arrest after 8-Hour questioning

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

The quest between CBI and AAP government took a sharp turn after Manish Sisodia’s arrest. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI in the excise policy scam matter. CBI has issued a statement where they have accused Sisodia of giving evasive replies.