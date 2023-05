videoDetails

'Delhi liquor scam false, even court saying it': Arvind Kejriwal as 2 accused get bail in case

| Updated: May 08, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal said "even courts" were seconding the notion that the "whole of liquor scam was false" after two accused in the case were granted bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court.