Delhi Liquor Scam: Today Manish Sisodia's appearance in Rouse Avenue Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is going to appear in the court today after the remand of ED is over. During this, ED can demand to increase the remand.

