Delhi, Noida Showers expected to continue throughout the day

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
This morning, parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram awoke to heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mild to moderate rain in the national capital on Saturday.

