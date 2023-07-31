trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642611
Delhi ordinance bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on July 30 told that the bill to replace the Union Government’s ordinance will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 31. Sanjay Singh said, “The bill is being introduced in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Whoever is in the team INDIA, all of them will oppose it.”

