Delhi: Patiala House Court sends Supertech's chairman R K Arora to ED custody till 10th July

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Patiala House Court sents Supertech's chairman R K Arora to ED custody till 10th July in a money laundering case on June 28.The Enforcement Directorate on arrested real estate company Supertech’s Chairman and Managing Director RK Arora.

