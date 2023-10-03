trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670217
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Delhi Police Special cell on Oct 02 arrested three suspected Islamic State terrorists after a massive search operation. Terrorists has been identified as Shahnawaz, Arshad Warsi and Mohammad Rizwan. Shahnawaz was arrested just days after NIA announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh in the Pune ISIS case.
