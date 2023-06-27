NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Police arrests four in Pragati Maidan Loot Case

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Pragati Maidan Tunnel Case: A case of looting came to light from Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel. On Monday, bike riders had looted about Rs 2 lakh from the businessman. This incident was captured in CCTV. Now taking big action in this matter, the police have arrested all the four accused.

All Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
play icon1:28
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
play icon5:18
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra

Trending Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
play icon1:28
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
play icon5:18
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
pragati maidan tunnel loot,pragati maidan tunnel delhi,pragati maidan loot case,pragati maidan loot news,pragati maidan loot,pragati maidan latest update,pragati maidan latest video,pragati maidan latest,pragati maidan robbery case,pragati maidan robbery breaking,delhi loot case,Delhi robbery case,delhi robbery case pragati maidan,loot case,loot case in delhi,loot case in pragati maidan,bike loot case,Zee News,Delhi robbery,Pragati Maidan tunnel,