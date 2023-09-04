trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657525
Delhi police conduct vehicle checking in the national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
The Delhi police are conducting vehicle checking in the Connaught Place area of the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 summit. A thorough inspection is taking place by halting vehicles in various areas of Delhi. The G20 summit is set to take place on September 09 and September 10.
