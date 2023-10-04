trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670646
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Police detained TMC leaders protesting inside Krishi Bhavan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Trinamool Congress leaders protesting inside Krishi Bhavan were detained by Delhi Police on October 03. TMC leader Banerjee claimed that Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti did not meet them even after giving them an appointment. A heavy security force was deployed at the site. TMC’s protest is against the Central govt over alleging a lack of fund allocation for MGNREGA and other social security schemes for West Bengal.
Follow Us

All Videos

EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Vice-President of Dominican Republic Raquel Peña
play icon1:4
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Vice-President of Dominican Republic Raquel Peña
“Aaj dusra Gujarati beta aapki samridhi keliye aaya hai”: PM Modi in Telangana
play icon1:15
“Aaj dusra Gujarati beta aapki samridhi keliye aaya hai”: PM Modi in Telangana
8 dead in Varanasi Road Accident as Car rams into Truck
play icon1:5
8 dead in Varanasi Road Accident as Car rams into Truck
This is the reason for flood in Sikkim, Army-BRO engaged in relief and rescue
play icon4:43
This is the reason for flood in Sikkim, Army-BRO engaged in relief and rescue
23 Army Personnel missing after Cloudburst in Sikkim
play icon3:25
23 Army Personnel missing after Cloudburst in Sikkim

Trending Videos

EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Vice-President of Dominican Republic Raquel Peña
play icon1:4
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Vice-President of Dominican Republic Raquel Peña
“Aaj dusra Gujarati beta aapki samridhi keliye aaya hai”: PM Modi in Telangana
play icon1:15
“Aaj dusra Gujarati beta aapki samridhi keliye aaya hai”: PM Modi in Telangana
8 dead in Varanasi Road Accident as Car rams into Truck
play icon1:5
8 dead in Varanasi Road Accident as Car rams into Truck
This is the reason for flood in Sikkim, Army-BRO engaged in relief and rescue
play icon4:43
This is the reason for flood in Sikkim, Army-BRO engaged in relief and rescue
23 Army Personnel missing after Cloudburst in Sikkim
play icon3:25
23 Army Personnel missing after Cloudburst in Sikkim