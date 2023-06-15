NewsVideos
Delhi Police Dy Commissioner Suman Nalwa Says Delhi Police Has Pushed For Cancellation Of POCSO On Brijbhushan Singh

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Delhi Police on Thursday filed a 1,500-page chargesheet against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – within the June 15 deadline promised by the government and agreed by the wrestlers protesting for the second time this year since April.

