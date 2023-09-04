trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657735
Delhi Police holds important meeting on Delhi G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Delhi G20 Summit 2023: The security arrangements for the G-20 summit to be held in the country's capital Delhi are tight. Delhi has been decorated like a bride. Strict security arrangements have been made at every step. 45 thousand soldiers have been deployed for the security of Delhi. In which the personnel of Delhi Police and Central Forces are included. There, an important meeting of Delhi Police is going on.
