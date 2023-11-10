trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686544
Delhi Pollution Update: Big decision on Odd-Even

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
The Supreme Court has left the decision to implement Odd-Even in Delhi to the Delhi Government. The Supreme Court said that the Delhi government itself should decide whether odd-even should be implemented in Delhi or not. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided that odd-even will not be implemented in Delhi.
