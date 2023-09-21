trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665242
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi: Rahul Gandhi Turns "Coolie", Interacts With Porters

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today paid a surprise visit to Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station where he interacted with coolie/porters. Gandhi also donned the porter uniform and carried a suitcase on his head to some distance.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Invites US President Joe Biden As Chief Guest For 2024 Republic Day Parade
play icon1:49
PM Modi Invites US President Joe Biden As Chief Guest For 2024 Republic Day Parade
Parliament Special Session: What did PM Modi say in Lok Sabha on Women Reservation Bill?
play icon2:18
Parliament Special Session: What did PM Modi say in Lok Sabha on Women Reservation Bill?
India Canada Tension: Action in Punjab, Khalistani killed in Canada
play icon12:35
India Canada Tension: Action in Punjab, Khalistani killed in Canada
Sukha Duneke killed in Canada: Gangster Sukha killed in Canada
play icon7:15
Sukha Duneke killed in Canada: Gangster Sukha killed in Canada
India Canada Tension: Who is Khalistani Sukha, who was 'blown up' in Canada?
play icon6:25
India Canada Tension: Who is Khalistani Sukha, who was 'blown up' in Canada?

Trending Videos

PM Modi Invites US President Joe Biden As Chief Guest For 2024 Republic Day Parade
play icon1:49
PM Modi Invites US President Joe Biden As Chief Guest For 2024 Republic Day Parade
Parliament Special Session: What did PM Modi say in Lok Sabha on Women Reservation Bill?
play icon2:18
Parliament Special Session: What did PM Modi say in Lok Sabha on Women Reservation Bill?
India Canada Tension: Action in Punjab, Khalistani killed in Canada
play icon12:35
India Canada Tension: Action in Punjab, Khalistani killed in Canada
Sukha Duneke killed in Canada: Gangster Sukha killed in Canada
play icon7:15
Sukha Duneke killed in Canada: Gangster Sukha killed in Canada
India Canada Tension: Who is Khalistani Sukha, who was 'blown up' in Canada?
play icon6:25
India Canada Tension: Who is Khalistani Sukha, who was 'blown up' in Canada?