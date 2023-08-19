trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650824
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Rain update: People's problems increased due to rain in Delhi NCR, water filled in Gurugram-Badarpur

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
People's troubles have increased due to rains in Delhi NCR, roads in Delhi's Badarpur and Dwarka were flooded, after which people had to face huge problems. In Gurgaon, the highway was flooded, in which many vehicles were submerged.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajinikanth and CM Yogi to watch movie ‘Jailer’ together
play icon1:3
Rajinikanth and CM Yogi to watch movie ‘Jailer’ together
3 killed, 8 injured in “mysterious” blast in Kargil
play icon1:0
3 killed, 8 injured in “mysterious” blast in Kargil
Sourav Ganguly predicts his top 5 teams for upcoming ICC ODI World Cup
play icon2:7
Sourav Ganguly predicts his top 5 teams for upcoming ICC ODI World Cup
8 times Guinness world record holder jewellery brand unveils spectacular masterpiece of Lord Vishnu
play icon2:59
8 times Guinness world record holder jewellery brand unveils spectacular masterpiece of Lord Vishnu
Amarnath Yatra: One pilgrim dies after falling 300 feet down
play icon1:12
Amarnath Yatra: One pilgrim dies after falling 300 feet down

Trending Videos

Rajinikanth and CM Yogi to watch movie ‘Jailer’ together
play icon1:3
Rajinikanth and CM Yogi to watch movie ‘Jailer’ together
3 killed, 8 injured in “mysterious” blast in Kargil
play icon1:0
3 killed, 8 injured in “mysterious” blast in Kargil
Sourav Ganguly predicts his top 5 teams for upcoming ICC ODI World Cup
play icon2:7
Sourav Ganguly predicts his top 5 teams for upcoming ICC ODI World Cup
8 times Guinness world record holder jewellery brand unveils spectacular masterpiece of Lord Vishnu
play icon2:59
8 times Guinness world record holder jewellery brand unveils spectacular masterpiece of Lord Vishnu
Amarnath Yatra: One pilgrim dies after falling 300 feet down
play icon1:12
Amarnath Yatra: One pilgrim dies after falling 300 feet down
Gurugram rains,Gurugram rain,heavy rains in gurugram,rains in gurugram,gurugram rainfall,Gurugram,gurugram waterlogging,gurugram rain news,gurugram rain today,gurugram weather,Gurugram news,rain in gurugram,gurugram heavy rainfall,heavy rain in gurugram,gurugram rain video,heavy rains doiwns gurugram,gurugram flooding,gurugram rain news today,gurugram heavy rain,gurugram rain update,heavy rains in gurgram,heavy rainfall in gurugram,Heavy rains,