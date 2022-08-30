Delhi: Rajnath Singh releases book ‘The Architect of New BJP’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released Ajay Singh’s book ‘The Architect of New BJP’ in Delhi on August 29. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present on the occasion. The book is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing both the strategic and tactical aspects of the BJP’s growth.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

