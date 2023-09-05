trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658375
Delhi ready for G-20 summit, Watch special report

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
G20 Summit India: Delhi is fully prepared for the G-20 Summit. After a few days, the heads of the powerful and influential countries of the world will descend on the land of India. The G20 summit is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 at Bharat Mandapam, the newly built international convention and exhibition center at Pragati Maidan. But what will remain closed and what will remain open during the G-20 conference in the capital Delhi?
