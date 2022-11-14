NewsVideos

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category, AQI stands at 309

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
The air quality in Delhi showed continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Nov 14. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 309. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". AQI recorded at all major monitoring stations in the national capital also stood in the 'very poor' category.

