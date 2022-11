Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category with overall AQI at 173

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Delhi's air quality improved to 'Moderate' category on Nov 24. The Air Quality Index of the national capital stands at 173 today morning. The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered good, 100 to 200 as moderate, 200 to 300 as poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor.