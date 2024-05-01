Advertisement
Delhi School Bomb Threat Update: 'Kafiro ka bura haal hoga...',Email

May 01, 2024
Delhi School Bomb Threat Update: Zee News has the email regarding bomb threat in schools in Delhi. About 4-5 schools including Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Delhi have received bomb threats. Children were taken out of school. The police team has reached the spot. According to the information, on receiving information about a bomb in the school, vehicles of Delhi Police, Anti Bomb Squad and Fire Brigade have reached the spot. After evacuating the school premises, a search operation has been started.

