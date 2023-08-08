trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646267
Delhi Services Bill: Rajya Sabha bursts into laughter as Ramdas Athawale takes a poetic jibe at AAP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
The Parliament on Monday passed the prickly Delhi Services Bill, which seeks to give the Lieutenant Governor control over bureaucrats in the Aam Aadmi Party government. The Bill to replace the Ordinance brought earlier by the Centre will now be sent to President Murmu to be signed into law.

