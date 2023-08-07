trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645620
Delhi Services Bill to be presented in Rajya Sabha today

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Delhi Services Bill will be introduced in Rajya Sabha today. This bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha. On the pretext of this bill, there is also the biggest test of opposition unity because how strongly the opposition is standing for 2024, it will be clear today.

