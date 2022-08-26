Delhi: Sonali Phogat’s brother calls her death a ‘planned murder’

Calling his sister’s death a ‘planned murder’, BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s brother on August 25 in Delhi, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing investigation. The mortal remains of BJP leader Sonali Phogat were being taken to her residence in Haryana from Delhi. “We always felt that there was foul play and the same thing came out. So far, we are satisfied with the ongoing investigation. We demand justice. This was a planned murder,” Sonali Phogat’s brother said.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

