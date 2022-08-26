NewsVideos

Delhi: Sonali Phogat’s brother calls her death a ‘planned murder’

Calling his sister’s death a ‘planned murder’, BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s brother on August 25 in Delhi, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing investigation. The mortal remains of BJP leader Sonali Phogat were being taken to her residence in Haryana from Delhi. “We always felt that there was foul play and the same thing came out. So far, we are satisfied with the ongoing investigation. We demand justice. This was a planned murder,” Sonali Phogat’s brother said.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
Calling his sister’s death a ‘planned murder’, BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s brother on August 25 in Delhi, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing investigation. The mortal remains of BJP leader Sonali Phogat were being taken to her residence in Haryana from Delhi. “We always felt that there was foul play and the same thing came out. So far, we are satisfied with the ongoing investigation. We demand justice. This was a planned murder,” Sonali Phogat’s brother said.

All Videos

This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
36:20
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
43:17
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest

Trending Videos

This is how India has dominated in the Asia Cup from the beginning | Zee English News
36:20
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
43:17
Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!
Congress members to remain in Ranchi until Jharkhand political situation is not resolved
AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest