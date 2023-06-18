NewsVideos
Delhi: Two women shot dead in Ambedkar Basti, RK Puram

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Two women were shot dead by an unidentified assailant in the Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram PS limits on June 18. The deceased have been identified as Pinky and Jyoti. The assailant came for the victim's brother primarily. As per the police, it seems to be a money settlement issue. The case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Further probe underway.

