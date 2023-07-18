trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636921
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River continues to remain above danger mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
The water level of the Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) continued to remain above the danger mark on July 18. It was recorded to be at 205.75 meters at 12 am. Several areas of the national capital remained inundated. Though the water level has begun receding, it still remains above the danger mark.
