Delhi Weather: Rain wreaks havoc, what CM Arvind Kejriwal said in the press conference । Delhi Rains

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Rain is wreaking havoc in different states of the country including the capital Delhi. The rains have worsened the situation in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh including Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference that this is not the time for politics but for providing relief to the people.
