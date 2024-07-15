Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2766545
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi witnesses heavy rainfall at several areas

|Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Delhi Rain Today: Heavy rain occurred in many areas of Delhi-NCR today. After heavy rain, many areas were waterlogged. After the rain, people in Delhi got relief from the heat but are also facing problems. After the rain in Delhi, many areas had to face the problem of traffic jam. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in entire North India including Delhi-NCR. There is a possibility of rain in Delhi for the next several days.

All Videos

Politics Sparks over Muharram Juloos
Play Icon39:47
Politics Sparks over Muharram Juloos
Police Suspended in Garden Galleria Mall Shooting Case
Play Icon36:52
Police Suspended in Garden Galleria Mall Shooting Case
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on UP BJP Meeting
Play Icon02:55
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on UP BJP Meeting
Major Evidence siezed in Donald Trump Attack Case
Play Icon01:29
Major Evidence siezed in Donald Trump Attack Case
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:20
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Politics Sparks over Muharram Juloos
play icon39:47
Politics Sparks over Muharram Juloos
Police Suspended in Garden Galleria Mall Shooting Case
play icon36:52
Police Suspended in Garden Galleria Mall Shooting Case
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on UP BJP Meeting
play icon2:55
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on UP BJP Meeting
Major Evidence siezed in Donald Trump Attack Case
play icon1:29
Major Evidence siezed in Donald Trump Attack Case
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:20
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin