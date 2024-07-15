videoDetails

Delhi witnesses heavy rainfall at several areas

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Delhi Rain Today: Heavy rain occurred in many areas of Delhi-NCR today. After heavy rain, many areas were waterlogged. After the rain, people in Delhi got relief from the heat but are also facing problems. After the rain in Delhi, many areas had to face the problem of traffic jam. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in entire North India including Delhi-NCR. There is a possibility of rain in Delhi for the next several days.