trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635731
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi witnesses little dip in Yamuna River's water level

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Delhi Flood Updates: Monsoon 2023 saw heavy rains in many parts of India. Due to incessant rains, pictures of devastation from the plains to the mountains came to the fore. Where on one hand heavy rains caused flood-like situation in the plains, while landslides were witnessed in the hilly areas. Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna crossed the danger mark in Delhi, due to which a flood-like situation has arisen in the surrounding areas. At the same time, there has been a decrease in the water level of Yamuna. Now the water level of Yamuna has reached close to 207.98 metres.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
play icon7:7
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
play icon10:13
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
play icon11:27
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
play icon7:44
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
PM Modi attends Banquet Dinner in France
play icon5:51
PM Modi attends Banquet Dinner in France
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
play icon7:7
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
play icon10:13
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
play icon11:27
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
play icon7:44
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
PM Modi attends Banquet Dinner in France
play icon5:51
PM Modi attends Banquet Dinner in France
delhi flood updates,delhi flood updates live,delhi flood updates today,Delhi Flood news,Delhi Floods Update,delhi floods today,delhi floods live,delhi floods 2023 live,flood,flood in delhi,Flood news,heavy rain,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,Heavy Rain in Delhi,weather update today,IMD,imd alert,imd alert today,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,Yamuna,yamuna river in delhi today,yamuna danger level,yamuna danger level in delhi,Yamuna danger mark,Yamuna water level,