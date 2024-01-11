trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708581
Delhi's Foggy Morning: A Cold Wave Continues

Jan 11, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Take a glimpse of Delhi wrapped in a light layer of morning fog as the cold wave persists. Our drone captures the scene from Mayur Vihar at 8:30 am, offering a simple yet enchanting view of the city's chilly embrace.

