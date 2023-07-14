trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635288
Delhi's ITO Road Gets Flooded As A Result Of Yamuna River's Rising Water Level

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Delhi’s ITO road was water-logged due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River due to heavy rains. Delhi is on alert mode as the water level of the Yamuna River has already breached the danger mark.
Tis Hazari Road Bus Stand Area Experiences In Delhi Heavy Traffic Following Yamuna's Breach Of The Danger Mark
play icon1:13
Tis Hazari Road Bus Stand Area Experiences In Delhi Heavy Traffic Following Yamuna's Breach Of The Danger Mark
See Delhi's 'Mahapralaya' from drone, such pictures will disturb you!
play icon2:2
See Delhi's 'Mahapralaya' from drone, such pictures will disturb you!
Furious form of river Yamuna, the waves entered inside the Supreme Court!
play icon10:18
Furious form of river Yamuna, the waves entered inside the Supreme Court!
PM Modi France Visit: India Has More Fans Of Kylian Mbappé Than France, PM Modi At The La Seine Musicale In Paris
play icon1:43
PM Modi France Visit: India Has More Fans Of Kylian Mbappé Than France, PM Modi At The La Seine Musicale In Paris
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Updates: Countdown to ISRO’s third moon mission begins
play icon9:47
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Updates: Countdown to ISRO’s third moon mission begins
