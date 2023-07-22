trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638991
Deluge will come again in Delhi...Delhi people will drown in 72 more hours!

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Yamuna is once again threatening Delhi. Yamuna is again above the danger mark in Delhi. Today the water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 205.34 metres. Even more water has been released from Haryana. Once again water has been released from Hathinikund Barrage.
