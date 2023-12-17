trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699864
Demand of the people of Surat has been fulfilled, says PM Modi

Dec 17, 2023
Surat Dream City: Big news is coming regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has inaugurated the world's largest exchange Surat Diamond Bourse. On this occasion, PM Modi said that the old demand of the people of Surat has been fulfilled. Today a diamond has been added to the grandeur of Surat city, this diamond is not small, the shine of the biggest buildings of the world is fading in front of this diamond. Before this, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Surat Airport. Let us tell you that PM is on a tour of Surat and Kashi, preparations for this were done from his own state Surat.

