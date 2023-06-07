NewsVideos
videoDetails

Demonstration of Hindu organization on the streets of Kolhapur

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Tension has arisen in Kolhapur and stone-pelting has taken place, Deputy CM Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to appeal for peace. It is being told that some people had put the status of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan on their mobiles in Kolhapur, after which it created an atmosphere of tension.

