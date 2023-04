videoDetails

Deshhit: Atiq's mobile revealed secrets!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed's arrogance has now turned to dust. Many important clues have been obtained from the mafia's mobile phone. In which he has kept the code words of his operatives and sons. The criminal used to call Guddu Muslim by the name of Atiq 'hen'.