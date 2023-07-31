trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642903
Deshhit: Big bang! Pakistan will be divided into pieces again.. Balochistan after Bangladesh

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
सीमा हैदर के पाकिस्तान में बलोचिस्तान पर बवाल शुरु हो गया है.. पिछले कुछ दिनों से ऐसी खबरें आई हैं..जिसे देख-सुनकर पाकिस्तान में बलोचिस्तान के टूटने का डर फैल गया है.. इस्लामाबाद, लाहौर और पेशावर जैसे शहरों में चर्चा है कि जल्द ही 1971 का रिपीट टेलीकास्ट होगा..और जैसे बांग्लादेश अलग राष्ट्र बन गया सेम टू सेम वैसे ही बलोचिस्तान बन जाएगा.

