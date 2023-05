videoDetails

Deshhit: 'Bilawal' the most talked person in SCO meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has come to India for two days. Bilawal is being discussed the most about the SCO meeting in Goa. Due to India's policy of 'no talk' with terrorism, Pakistan will go empty handed even from Goa.