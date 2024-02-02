videoDetails

Deshhit: Bushra's ex-husband accused of non-Sharia marriage on Bushra Bibi

| Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 08:26 PM IST

Deshhit: Elections are currently going on in Pakistan, the main contest in Pakistan is between Imran Khan and the opposition parties, which include the parties of Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto. Imran Khan's stars are in sight. He is currently in jail but it is also a big truth that the public is with Imran Khan. Imran's third wife, Bushra Bibi, is said to have played a major role in helping Imran win the elections. Will she separate from Imran Khan? Can Imran Khan's marriage break? These questions are being raised because Bushra Begum's ex-husband has made such allegations against Imran Khan and Bushra in the court. After which the marriage of Imran and Bushra is being called non-Sharia. And it has even reached the point of fighting in the court.