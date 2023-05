videoDetails

Deshhit: Congress solves issue of Chief Minister in Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

The Congress has solved the Chief Minister's issue in Karnataka. But now in both Delhi and Bengaluru tension like Rajasthan has arisen in Karnataka. DK Shivkumar has accepted the high command's formula of two and a half years.