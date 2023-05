videoDetails

Deshhit: Crowd of devotees of Baba Bageshwar in Bihar...RJD and JDU will lose sleep

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

It was the last day of the divine court of Bageshwar Dham in Bihar. Dhirendra Shastri is going back from Patna. In such a situation, a huge crowd of devotees have taken to the streets to have a glimpse of Baba. Seeing Dhirendra Shastri's power in Bihar, JDU and RJD are going to lose sleep today?