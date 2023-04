videoDetails

Deshhit: End of Atiq's arrogance!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

The famous mafia of Uttar Pradesh Atiq Ahmed's Gurur has had an encounter today.. The reason behind this is the encounter of his son Asad Ahmed. Atik said that all this happened because of me. Now this day was left to be seen. In fact, Asad was plotting an attack on the police convoy bringing Atiq to get his father released from police custody.