Deshhit: Exclusive Picture of Ramlala Surfaced from Sanctum Sanctorum of Grand Ram Temple

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Ayodhya Ramlala New Murti: Almost five centuries later, on January 22, everyone is watching to see the arrival of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham. ZEE NEWS is especially giving darshan of that idol of Ramlala to the devotees of Ram. Seeing this, everyone's heart has become soft. Just like the mind becomes happy after seeing a baby in the house. Seeing the divine idol of Ramlala, all the people of Ram are feeling like returning to Tretayug.

