Deshhit: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan get 10-year jail term in cipher case

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Deshhit: Once again the problems of prisoner number 804 have increased. Just 9 days before the elections, the special court has sentenced prisoner number 804 i.e. former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 10 years imprisonment in a case. His close aide and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also been sentenced to 10 years. The matter is two years old. First, the government used all tactics to stop Imran Khan from contesting the elections. Now arrangements have been made to put him behind the bars for 10 years. After this decision, questions are being raised on the justice system in Pakistan and the fear of worsening of the situation in Pakistan is looming.

