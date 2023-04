videoDetails

Deshhit: Fugitive Amritpal Singh is hiding in Hoshiarpur?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Khalistan supporter and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh is playing hide and seek with the Punjab Police. In this case, a new CCTV video has surfaced from Hoshiarpur. It is suspected that fugitive Amritpal Singh is hiding somewhere around this area.