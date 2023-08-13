trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648696
Deshhit: Heron drone will guard from the sky! Both the enemies of India will tremble

|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
India's new sky warrior ie Drone Heron Markt-2, seeing which Pakistan and its master China have lost sleep from LaC to LoC... Drone Heron has been deployed on the border.. so that now if any of the country If the enemy dares, this watchman will come into action without losing time... What is special about Heron... Watch this special report...

